Chalmette caretaker accused of stealing thousands from elderly St. Tammany resident

CHALMETTE, La. — A Chalmette woman has confessed to stealing thousands of dollars from the elderly woman she cared for, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bernardita Voss, 51, was picked up Wednesday, May 23, at her home in Chalmette.

The victim’s son contacted the sheriff’s office in late 2016 after he suspected his mother’s sitter was making unauthorized transactions from the elderly woman’s personal bank account.

Detectives went through piles of financial records and hours of surveillance video from multiple merchant locations to establish the probable cause necessary to positively identify Voss as the suspect.

When questioned Thursday, Voss reportedly admitted to stealing more than $14,000 between March 2016 and December 2016.

She was booked on charges of exploitation of the infirmed.

“I applaud the relentless and persistent work of our detectives who handled this case,” Sheriff Randy Smith. “This type of case exemplifies the hard work, dedication and determination that the detectives in our Financial Crimes Division display on a daily basis.”