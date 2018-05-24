× Attorney Jade Brown Russell named acting director of Sewerage and Water Board

NEW ORLEANS — Attorney Jade Brown Russell, who has served as interim counsel for the Sewerage and Water Board, has been chosen to serve as the acting director of the agency.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the appointment Thursday afternoon. She was one of two candidates recommended by a committee that was tasked with selecting an interim leader.

“Jade Brown-Russell has my faith and confidence, and I believe she will provide the leadership and the steadiness needed as acting Executive Director,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Jade has done an excellent job helping the City to get our arms around the problems we face at the S&WB, and I am grateful that she is going to step up and serve admirably.”

Her role as acting director will be temporary as the city continues its search for a permanent director to replace outgoing director Marcie Edwards.

