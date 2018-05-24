All rise: Brees said he will stand for Anthem, expects all Saints to do so

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said his policy in regards to the national anthem have not changed. He will stand, and expects his teammates will do so, too.

Wednesday, the NFL announced a new anthem policy. If a player is on the field for anthem, that player must stand. If a player chooses, they can stay in the locker room until after the anthem is played.

Brees made his comments Thursday, after the Saints finished the first week of spring practice.

Head coach Sean Payton said the Saints will "digest" the rule, and then decide what to do.

Payton was asked if he had discussed the possibility of the Saints organization being fined if a player is on the field for the anthem as does not stand.

"Not having sat down with Mrs. Benson, I know that she trusts in the leadership of our players," said Payton. "Because hopefully it starts with them."