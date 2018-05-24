× 44-year-old man shot and killed in Leonidas neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS – A man was shot and killed in the Leonidas neighborhood this morning minutes after another fatal shooting in St. Roch.

Reports of the second fatal shooting went out around 8:45 a.m., about 45 minutes after reports of the first shooting.

A 44-year-old man was found in the 1700 block of Eagle Street, according to the NOPD.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no reports connecting the two shootings.

No further information is available at this time.

