2 Jefferson Parish men charged with 34 counts of child pornography

BATON ROUGE – Two Jefferson Parish men have been arrested on more than two dozen counts of child pornography.

Thirty-one-year-old Jonathan Martinez of Gretna has been charged with five counts of possession of sexual abuse images or videos of children under 13 years of age, according to the office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Forty-four-year-old Westwego resident Jagon Eldridge faces 17 charges of of possession of sexual abuse images or videos of children under 13 years of age and an additional 12 charges related to images or videos of minor children who are older than 13.

“Sexual abuse images and videos of children are despicable crimes; and I am proud of my team for investigating and arresting child predators who produce, distribute, and view them,” Landry said. “We will continue to find and hold accountable those who violate the innocence of our State’s children.”

Landry asks anyone with further information on Martinez or Eldridge to please call the LBI at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.