Tropical weather impacts this weekend?

An area of low pressure will continue to move north through the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. As it does so, some development is possible into a classified tropical or sub-tropical system.

However it doesn't look like any major development will occur.

The biggest issue with this system will most likely be heavy rain across portions of the northern gulf. Some areas could pick up significant rainfall from Saturday through Tuesday.

It's still a little too early to tell where exactly the heaviest rain will be.