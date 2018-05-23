Touchdown Club New Orleans Celebrates Saints at Super Boil 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARAHAN, La. -- Pounds and pounds of mudbugs all to honor the New Orleans Saints and the city's big win. The Superdome will host Super Bowl 2024.

"It's about time we get it back down here. We do better than most people with the Super Bowl," says Touchdown Club member Clifford Adams.

New Orleans has hosted more Super Bowls than almost any other city and to celebrate yet another bowl game in the Big Easy, the Touchdown Club of New Orleans is hosting their 46th annual crawfish boil with a purpose.

"They have the auction and it's a fundraiser for some of the charities," says Touchdown Club member Donna St. Romain.

Members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff and some rookies enjoyed chowing down on those mudbugs complete with all the fixin's. Fans say the grub is good and are keeping their fingers crossed for a Saints Super Bowl. Hopefully next season and especially at the Dome in 2024.

"I believe it can happen here. I believe that. 14 and 2 this year and that year also. Yes," says Touchdown Club member Linda P. Adams.