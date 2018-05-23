× NOPD: Suspect sought in Governor Nicholls Street homicide

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD officers are looking for the man they believe dealt a fatal blow to a man’s head in Treme in February.

According to NOPD, 44-year-old Russell Teal was found dead Feb. 5 in the 1400 block of Governor Nicholls Street. Investigators said Teal was walking with another man in the same block just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 5 when the man in the picture allegedly struck Teal in the head, knocking him unconscious.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office initially ruled Teal’s death unclassified and as the result of blunt force trauma. However, after reviewing evidence obtained through further investigation, Teal’s death was reclassified as a homicide.

Anyone with any information on the man in the picture is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Ryan Aucoin at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.