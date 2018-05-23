New Orleans will host the Super Bowl in 2024

NEW ORLEANS – Super Bowl XLVII is coming to New Orleans in 2024.

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson traveled to a meeting of NFL team owners in Atlanta this week.

Benson made a formal pitch today, but word leaked earlier this week that the Super Bowl returning to New Orleans is a done deal.

At a press conference this morning, Jay Cicero of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation hosted a conference call with Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and Benson called in with the good news.

“We have some great news for New Orleans,” Benson said. “We got it!”

This is the first year Super Bowl host cities will be chosen under the new system, which does away with the former bid system traditionally used to determine which city will host the Super Bowl.

New Orleans has hosted more Super Bowls than almost any other city, the last one occurring in 2013.