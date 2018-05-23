Man charged after allegedly stabbing pregnant girlfriend, killing unborn baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A New York City man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times, killing their unborn baby, police said.

Oscar Alvarez, 30, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after he was accused of stabbing his girlfriend Liv Abreu, 30, Tuesday morning.

Alvarez allegedly blocked Abreu from leaving the apartment or seeking medical attention for 30 minutes to an hour after the attack, according to the criminal complaint.

Police were eventually called to Abreu’s Bronx apartment and found her stabbed in the chest, abdomen, and body, they said.

Abreu, who was 26 weeks pregnant at the time, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and her unborn baby died, police said.

Officials said Wednesday she was upgraded to serious condition.

Alvarez, who was the father of the unborn baby, turned himself in to police.