× Love It, Like It, Hate It: “Whole Grain” Bread

Even if we’re watching our health, cutting back on white carbs, that doesn’t mean we have to eliminate everyday favorites like sliced bread! In today’s Get the Skinny, Molly has her top picks that can fit into any clean eating regime, and which ones to steer clear of.

Tips for Choosing a Better Bread:

Look for whole grains

Check sodium

Check added sugars

Try ‘em out: Experiment until you find a whole grain bread that you enjoy!

LOVE IT!

Dave’s Killer Bread Thin-Sliced 21 Whole Grains and Seeds

60 calories – 105 mg sodium – 12 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 3 grams sugar – 3 grams protein

Ingredients include: Organic whole wheat, organic dried cane syrup, 21 whole grain and seeds mix (including flax seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, barley, oats, etc).

Nature’s Own 100% Whole Wheat Bread

60 calories – 110 mg sodium – 11 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – <1 gram sugar – 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: Stoneground whole wheat flour, brown sugar, wheat gluten

Ezekial Bread

80 calories – 75 mg sodium – 15 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: Sprouted wheat, sprouted barley, sprouted millet, sprouted lentils, sprouted soybeans, sprouted spelt, wheat gluten.

P28 High Protein Bread

130 calories – 215 mg sodium – 12 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 3 grams sugar – 14 grams protein

Ingredients include: Whole wheat flour, P28 blend (whey protein isolate, wheat protein isolate, wheat gluten), sugar, 2% or less of molasses, oat groats, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, stevia, etc.

LIKE IT!

Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain 15 Grain Bread

120 calories – 130 mg sodium – 22 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 3 grams sugar – 6 grams protein

Ingredients include: Whole wheat flour, wheat gluten, sugar, wheat berries, sunflower seeds, 2% or less of oats, pearled barley, rye, flaxseed, buckwheat flour…

Sara Lee DeLightful Wheat Bread

45 calories – 85 mg sodium – 9 grams carb – 2.5 grams fiber – 1 gram sugar – 2.5 grams protein

Ingredients include: Enriched wheat flour (WHITE flour), whole wheat flour, wheat gluten, cellulose fiber, stevia, honey solids…

Canyon Bakehouse 7-Grain Bread – GF

70 calories – 105 mg sodium – 14 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 2 grams sugar – 2 grams protein

Ingredients include: Brown rice flour, tapioca flour, whole grain sorghum flour, agave, whole grain millet, cultured rice flour, whole grain teff, cane sugar, quinoa, olive oil, molasses

HATE IT!

Udi’s Multigrain Bread GF

120 calories – 230 mg sodium – 21 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 3 grams sugar – 2 grams protein

Ingredients: Water, tapioca starch, rice starch, and canola oil are the first 4 ingredients.

Oroweat OatNut Bread

100 calories – 130 mg sodium – 19 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 3 grams sugar – 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: Whole wheat flour, unbleached enriched wheat flour (WHITE flour), oats, sugar, wheat gluten…

###

