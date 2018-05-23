Inspired by schnauzers, local author gives back with her ‘cozy’ crime series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Colleen Mooney feels inspired as she works on her next cozy mystery, New Orleans-themed novel.

The inspiration comes from her three schnauzers.

"Cozy mysteries typically always have a pet in them, a cat a dog or a bird. My pet in all of these books are one of my schnauzers. I kind of take one of their little personalities and put it in the book," says Mooney.

Being a long time New Orleans native, her success in writing shows in stories like "Rescued by a Kiss" and "Dead and Breakfast" feature a strong female character who always seems to be involved in a crime in the Big Easy.

"I think there is so much else that a tourist or a visitor misses when they come here. As a local growing up, I can tap into that," says Mooney.

Mooney has combined her passion for pups and publishing novels by donating proceeds from her "Summer Snoops and Cozy Crime" series to the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter.

"We couldn't think of anything better than to get a good summer reading mystery. We also think it's a great way to support our local book sellers and doing it in such a way to support a mission, so that we can give the attention and resources to two sweet little puppies like this," says Robin Beaulieu, the director of the shelter, as she holds two adorable and adoptable puppies.

These howling good reads are perfect for the dog days of summer and could help the shelter reach it's no kill initiative by 2025.

"Find what you love and just try to find a way to do it and give back," says Mooney.

For more information on the book series click here.