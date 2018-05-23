Help this accused Kysek thief land in the cooler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who stole a pricey cooler. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the crime happened at about 9:00 in the morning on April 26th on Marina Drive in the Eden Isles area.

Surveillance footage shows a man who is wearing camouflage clothing and a LSU cap walk from the street to an opened garage. The man is seen inspecting a 160 quart cooler before dragging it to the street and taking it.

Deputies say the cooler is manufactured by Kysek and is valued at about $650.

Deputies say the same home was victimized about three weeks prior when another Kysek cooler was stolen. It was smaller but still had a value of about $300.

To see the surveillance footage of the theft, click on the video button at the top of this screen. Deputies say they also have a pretty good pic of the car that the man used.

If you have any information on the case, call the Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338.

So far, 375 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.