Friends, family remember Billy Cannon

Baton Rouge, La. -- Billy Cannon was so much more than just a great football player, which was never more evident than on Wednesday at his memorial service.

"He was a hero to so many and had a gift of encouraging those who needed it the most," said family friend, Richard Lamb.

"He was a wonderful man in our generation," said former Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden, Burl Cain. "In our generation he was the greatest when it comes to athletes and so forth and it doesn't come along often."

"It's a tremendous trait to have-- to give credit to other people and not take it yourself," said Cannon's former teammate at LSU, Warren Rabb. "That's exactly what he did."

Cannon`s memorial service, which followed a 2 hour visitation, was full of light-hearted stories and memories from former teammates and friends, and of course some words from LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron.

"Thank you for all the great memories you gave us in Tiger Stadium," Orgeron said. "You made us so proud to be from the state of Louisiana. You grew up blue collar like many of us and showed us the way through hard word and education and dedication, and that you can achieve your dreams right here at LSU in your state."

After LSU`s lone Heisman Trophy winner finished his 11 year career in the NFL, he began a career as a dentist, leaving his mark as the Director of Dentistry at the Louisiana State Penitentiary as well. The inmates at the prison thought so highly of Dr. Cannon, that they built and paid for his coffin.