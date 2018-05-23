Breathe in, breathe out: Meditation does a body good!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Our lives can be stressful with all the hustle and bustle. Many people don't take the time they need to recharge and to be in the moment.

Meditation is a great way to relieve some of the daily stress.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found out the benefits of meditation from Stephanie Osborne of Meditate New Orleans.

She says it is important for everyone to take some time to simply breathe.

"Breathing helps you sleep better, reduces stress, heals depression and anxiety, which decreases disease and boosts your immune system," she said.

Breathing is part of the meditation practice, which is extremely beneficial to your mind, body, and soul.

"Meditation increases inner peace, focus, creativity, and mental alertness. Meditation helps heal our bodies and calm our spirits. It also helps you have a more positive outlook on your experiences," Osborne said.

She suggests even a little bit of meditation because it can go a long way.

"Even if it is just when you are in your car, take a deep breath. That will bring awareness to your heartbeat. Inhaling in and exhaling out is extremely helpful," she said.

Osborne recommends at least five minutes of meditation a day.

Meditate New Orleans classes with Stephanie Osborne are held at the Terrance Osborne Gallery on Magazine Street. The classes start up again on June 7th and are on Thursdays & Saturdays. The classes are at 10 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The 5:30 p.m. class on Thursdays is free. On Saturdays they take place at 10 a.m.

For more information on Meditate New Orleans, click HERE.

Also, there will be a special meditation workshop called "Reclaiming the Goddess Within: Women Empowerment & Mindfulness Weekend" at the New Orleans Museum of Art on June 2nd & June 3rd from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

There will be life coaches and success leaders bringing inspiration and motivation to help cultivate inner stillness.

For more information on "Reclaiming the Goddess Within: Women Empowerment & Mindfulness Weekend," click HERE.