Boil advisory lifted for Venetian Isles, parts of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses in areas east of Textron Marine & Land Systems, including Venetian Isles, after bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area was safe to drink and could be used for personal needs.

The boil advisory was issued Tuesday after a large water main break.

The water has been cleared for drinking, cooking and bathing.