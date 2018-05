COVINGTON, LA – A 65-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 5-year-old girl.

Donald R. Stone entered his guilty plea on May 21.

Stone raped the girl repeatedly between January 1 and April 26, 2016, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

The girl told her mother, who then contacted police.

The victim and her family supported the terms of the plea deal, according to Montgomery’s office.