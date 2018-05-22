Tired of your old gym routine? Why not try circus fitness?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Ever think about adding some gravity defying exercises into your workout routine? These circus exercises are good for the abdominal muscles, core, and give your body a real workout.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us flying high as he learns some circus fitness from some circus performers!

Lorelei Ashe is a retired circus performer and the owner of Gravity Defying Fitness, which now meets at Cypress Fitness.

"I started teaching circus-related skills and exercises to get people fit and strong. These exercises look and feel impossible at times, but when you can achieve one little step more and you do one thing you don't think you could do, the confidence that you take away from the gym is really the best," she said.

Lorelei's been teaching circus techniques since 2001 and was the very first teacher to Gretchen Ernst and Nicole Sanders. Not the three of them are all teaching techniques to get fit in the circus way.

