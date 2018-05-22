× Oops: Saints mistakenly offer season ticket options to ineligible fans

NEW ORLEANS — Some Saints fans were giddy with excitement Tuesday when they got an email saying their number had been called on the Saints Ticket Wait List, but those dreams were quickly crushed when the Saints said it was a mistake.

The erroneous email went out to people who were on the Saints season ticket waiting list, as well as other people who weren’t on the list and weren’t even from the United States, according to The Advocate.

The Saints corrected the error with a second set of emails that went out not long after the first ones: