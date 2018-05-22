NOPD looking for missing 11-year-old N.O. East girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 11-year-old New Orleans East girl.

Tyasia McMillion was last seen by her older sister at their home in the 7800 block of Shamrock Drive around 7:30 p.m. on May 21, according to the NOPD.

McMillion is believed to have run away from home.

She is approximately 5’1’’ tall and weighs 137 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a yellow and a blue Tech Academy sweater with an all-black bonnet, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on the missing juvenile should contact any Seventh District officer at (504) 658-6070 or 9-11.