× New Orleans Police searching for ‘persons of interest’ in connection to double shooting in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is searching for persons of interest in connection with an aggravated battery by shooting that occurred in the Eighth District.

The pictured subjects are persons of interest in an aggravated battery by shooting that occurred Saturday, May 19, 2018, around 2:12 a.m. in the 800 block of Toulouse Street.

Images of the persons of interest were released Monday, a day after police announced a search for two suspects and a car–possibly a white Kia Soul that could be connected to the shooting as well.

Investigators say a fight broke out at a bar on bourbon street between two groups as they were walking away from each other.

One person started shooting at the other group and they shot back.

A man and woman were injured and taken to the hospital where they are still listed in stable condition.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.