New Orleans Greek Festival to open a day early because of weather forecast

NEW ORLEANS -- Because of the predicted rain this weekend, the Greek Festival will open its doors at 5 p.m. Thursday inside the Hellenic Cultural Center located at 1200 Robert E. Lee Blvd.

For Thursday only, admission will be $5 for adults.

“We are encouraging everyone to come out Thursday night and enjoy many of the Festival’s outstanding offerings including lamb, pastries, our dinner plate, Greek cheeses, salads, homemade bread, our new vegan and vegetarian plates, and lots of appetizers,” said Gail Psilos, Festival co-chair.

The Festival’s wines and ouzo will also be available for purchase.

There will be no live entertainment Thursday evening. The Festival will continue Friday through Sunday at the normal hours- 5 pm to 11 pm Friday; 11 am to 11 pm Saturday and 11 am to 10 pm Sunday.

"Don’t let the rain keep Festival goers away on the weekends. Just bring your shrimp boots and ponchos,” said Psilos.

For more information call 504-282-0259.