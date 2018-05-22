Jackson Square makes TripAdvisor’s ‘Top Landmarks in the U.S.’ list again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Jackson Square is right in the heart of the French Quarter and boasts the beautiful and iconic St. Louis Cathedral as its backdrop.

“I just think Jackson Square and the New Orleans area is beautiful. I love the church, I've gone to mass there," says tourist Erin Born.

Jackson Square made TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice Award-Winning Landmarks, clocking in at number 18 out of 25.

"It probably should be higher. It’s a nice place to relax and regroup. There's kids taking group pictures, it's a good place for lots of people to be and then there are quiet spots too," says tourist Kathy Campbell.

Jackson Square was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1960 for its central role in the city's history. The space was also designated as one of America’s Great Public Spaces by the American Planning Association in 2012.

"It's nice, it's quiet and the people are friendly, very friendly here you know? So I enjoy it I really do and the scenery. The scenery sets you back, makes you think about how things used to be. It's nice," says tourist Don Campbell.

Jackson Square is one of the French Quarter's most popular destinations for both visitors and locals who are looking to laze the day away.

"It's a great photo place, it's a great place to just sit and relax which we're doing now and we've been shopping around all the side streets and keep coming back to the central square," says tourist Genevieve Daly.