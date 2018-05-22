Dogs and iguana rescued from St Tammany house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The Saint Tammany Fire Protection District #1 in Slidell rescued two dogs and an iguana from a house fire last weekend.

The fire happened at about 9:00 Saturday night on Houmas Court in Pearl River. Firefighters recorded dramatic video of their work to put out the flames. Firefighter are also seen in the video searching the house and putting out hot spots.

Firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. They say they rescued two dogs and an iguana from inside.

According to firefighters, the home is a total loss. They say a family of 5 lived there, but nobody was home at the time.

Check out the video above. It includes the moment that one of the dogs was rescued. The video was provided by the Saint Tammany Fire Protection District #1. Nice work!