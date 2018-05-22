Court Watch NOLA says attorney-client calls are recorded at Orleans Parish Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - While the number of victims of crime incarcerated for failing to comply with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office has declined, calls to attorneys from jail are still being recorded, according to Court Watch NOLA.

The all-volunteer court watchdog group released their 2017 report this morning.

Only three victims were incarcerated by the Orleans District Attorney’s Office in 2017, down from seven in 2016, and no sex crimes victims were incarcerated last year.

However, despite repeated requests, calls between inmates at the Orleans Parish Jail and their attorneys are still being recorded and handed over to the DA’s Office.

“What Court Watch NOLA has discovered is that these desperate calls for help between an attorney and their client, the sheriff’s office is recording them,” Court Watch NOLA Executive Director Simone Levine said. “Not recording some of them, but all of them, turning them over to the District Attorney’s Office. The same office prosecuting the client.”

One local sheriff set up a system that allows some calls to select attorneys’ landlines to go unrecorded, but all calls to cell phones are still recorded, according to the report.

A comprehensive survey of 47 city jails across the country revealed that 83 percent of those jails do not record attorney-client calls, no matter what type of phone system is used.