City of New Orleans to host evacuation drill Wednesday ahead of hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are helping the city’s emergency response agencies with an evacuation drill Wednesday morning (May 23).

According to a news release from the city of New Orleans, at 8 a.m., volunteers will role-play as evacuees from the evacuation pickup point (evacuspot) at the Central City Senior Center (2222 Simon Bolivar St.), on to Union Passenger Terminal downtown, and then to Louis Armstrong International Airport to simulate air evacuations.

After the air evacuation drills, the volunteers will be taken back to Central City Senior Center to debrief and have lunch.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be on-site to thank volunteers.

The last time the city held an evacuation drill was in May 2017, when hundreds of volunteers convened at the Ernest Morial Convention Center.