Chocolate Covered, Peanut Butter Stuffed Jalapenos! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A combination of chocolate, peanut butter, and jalapenos: what could go wrong? Test Kitchen Taylor tested it out. LBJ loved it, Tamica hated it and Taylor thinks jalapenos come from "life."

Chocolate Covered, Peanut Butter Stuffed Jalapenos

12 Jalapenos (seeded)

Creamy Peanut Butter

Chocolate Almond Bark

Slice open the jalapenos and cut the seeds out.

Fill jalapenos completely with peanut butter.

Melt the chocolate almond bark.

Dip the peanut butter stuffed jalapenos until they’re completely covered.

Set on wax (or parchment) paper and place in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!