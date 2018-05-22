× Boil advisory issued for Venetian Isles, parts of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for areas of east of Textron Marine & Land Systems on Chef Menteur Highway, including Venetian Isles.

Residents in the affected area are advised per Louisiana Department of Health not to drink, make ice or brush teeth, until further notice. Residents in the affected area that are immunocompromised are advised not to wash hands, or shower or bath. All other residents are advised to take precautions for the below hygiene actions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with safe water.

Shower or bath: Being careful not to swallow any water, one may take a shower safely. Using caution when bathing infants and young children so that no water is swallowed is considered fairly safe. A sponge bath reduces the chance of swallowing water. The time spent bathing should be minimized. Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted. For those who want to be absolutely safe, use safe water until further notice per the Louisiana Office of Public Health – Infectious Disease Epidemiology Section.”

Restoration work on a fire hydrant Tuesday, May 22, 2018, led to a large water main break at 19700 Chef Menteur Highway. Water pressure fell below the 15 psi minimum. To make a repair will require a closure of water lines to the areas.

Residents and businesses may be without water and will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice for customers in the affected area. S&WB will notify residents when the advisory is lifted. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (529-2837).

Boil water advisories are issued out of an abundance of caution whenever the water pressure drops below 15 psi. The concern is that a pressure drop inside of the water pipe could allow an opportunity for contaminants into the pipe. Chlorine is a chemical that is added to water to combat contamination.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute boil time begins after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (If there is a flat taste, it can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.)