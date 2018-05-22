× Alleged serial bank robber from New Orleans captured in Monroe

MONROE, La. — A man who was wanted by the FBI for multiple bank robberies in Louisiana in Mississippi has been arrested in Monroe.

According to a news release from the FBI News Orleans, Terry Madison III was arrested without incident on Sunday.

Madison is suspected of an April 14 armed robbery at a Walmart Money Center in Hammond, as well as two armed robberies in Waveland and Picayune, Mississippi.

On May 2, Madison allegedly robbed a bank inside a Walmart in Waveland, and then a Walmart Money Center in Picayune.

The FBI was offering a $10,000 reward for information that led to Madison’s arrest and conviction.

This investigation was jointly coordinated by the FBI New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force and FBI Jackson, Gulfport Resident Agency.