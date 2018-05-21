Will NOLA host Super Bowl LVIII? Find out how the bid process is different this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The NFL is set to award Super Bowl 2024 to New Orleans and this year the process is totally different. Say goodbye to the former bid system traditionally used to determine which city will host the Super Bowl. Instead, the league is asking New Orleans city leaders if they'd like to host the big game.

"Rather than pit New Orleans against Atlanta or Miami, it is New Orleans' to lose. So we are and have been working the last six months to pick apart the bid specification documents in this office here and figure out what that's going to cost,” says the president of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, Jay Cicero.

New Orleans has hosted more Super Bowls than almost any other city, the last one in 2013. It was a memorable faceoff due to a blackout at the Superdome in the third quarter of Baltimore’s victory over San Francisco.

"No issues with the Dome since then, but many more events that have needed much more electricity than they needed in the Super Bowl in 2013," says Cicero.

Super Bowl 2013 hit the $480 million dollar mark and generated $21 million dollars in additional state tax dollars from bulk spending from Super Bowl visitors alone. And while Atlanta is set to host Super Bowl 2019, the Big Peach is also the hot spot this Wednesday, as New Orleans Saints owner Gail Benson will present a formal proposal to the NFL Super Bowl Committee.

And just like super bowl XLVII, Super Bowl LVIII is also scheduled for February, a time when football fans will undoubtedly share the spotlight with Mardi Gras yet again.

"It sets up for a fantastic 3-4 weeks here in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana, so I can't think of three better weeks to have in a row," says Cicero.