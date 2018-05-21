× Wanted: Boogie back in New Orleans

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said the entire organization wants Demarcus Cousins to re-sign with New Orleans.

Cousins becomes a free agent July 1st. Last season, Cousins averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds a game. He played in 48 games, before being lost to a season ending achilles tendon tear January 26th in a win over the Houston Rockets.

Gentry spoke to New Orleans media Monday at the Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament at Bayou Oaks in City Park.

In the regular season, the Pelicans were 26-21 with Cousins, and 22 wins and 13 losses after his injury.

The Pelicans swept Portland in the first round of the playoffs, then were defeated by Golden State in 5 games in the Western Conference semifinals.