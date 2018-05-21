The case of the dumbbell and stolen weights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find whoever stole a set of dumbbells in Esplanade Ridge. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at about 5:00 in the morning on Tuesday, May 8, in the 1200 block of Esplanade Avenue.

Police say a man opened the doors of a car and began rummaging through the interior. They say the man removed a set of Bowflex weights and began walking river bound on Barracks Street.

Police also release surveillance video of the accused car burglar. Police say the man could be seen carrying the weights in his hands, although the photos make it difficult to tell if in fact he was carrying one or two of the dumbbells.

The theft could have been quite the workout for the thief. The weight sets sell for about $300 each can can each weigh 100 pounds.

Police also say that the car was unlocked.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance photos, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 375 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.