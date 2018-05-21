× Pup News: Meet Clover

Clover is a sweet and loving three-year-old Corgi mix. She is the perfect size weighing just under 30 pounds. Clover was rescued with her sister Nutmeg. They just love to play and have fun together.

Clover’s adoption fee is $200 and includes spay, shots, a chip and heartworm treatment. Please go to www.animalrescueneworleans.org and click on adopt to fill out an application or email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more info.

