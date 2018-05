× Police investigate homicide in Fairgrounds neighborhood

New Orleans – Police are investigating a shooting in the Fairgrounds neighborhood that left a man dead.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Bruxelles Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man lying in the driveway with several gunshot wounds, including a gunshot to the head.

He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or a motive.