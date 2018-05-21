Playing like All-Stars: Miracle League hits another Home Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The 8th Annual Miracle League All-Star featured hundreds of all-stars from the Miracle League of Greater New Orleans on the campus of Brother Martin High School.

Brother Martin baseball and football players helped Miracle League All-Stars hit, run and field baseball Saturday morning at E.A Farley Field.

"That's what it's all about we want everybody to come out and have the opportunity to play on a real field and enjoy this type of stuff its a good thing," says Brother Martin Athletic Director Mark Wisniewski.

"This is our largest fund raiser every year and the Brother Martin community comes through every year," says Gina Lorio Executive Director Miracle League of Greater New Orleans.

WGNO-TV's General Manager John Cruse and Sports Director Ed Daniels received an autograph framed jersey with the names of all the all-stars.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video