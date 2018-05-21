NOPD looking for 14-year-old runaway

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home on May 20.

Elizabeth Jestice was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Loyola Avenue, according to the NOPD.

Jestive left a note saying that she was running away.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, blue denim pants, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elizabeth Jestice is asked to contact Sixth District Person Crimes detectives at (504) 658-6060.