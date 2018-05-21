× NOPD arrests man carrying concealed handgun on Bourbon Street.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested a man for illegally carrying a loaded handgun on Bourbon Street.

Twenty-five-year-old Jonathan Martin had a 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition hidden beneath his t-shirt when officers spotted him in the 400 block of Bourbon Street around 1:30 a.m. on May 19.

Martin has been charged with illegal carrying of weapons, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should call Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.