New Orleans reportedly set to host 2024 Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – The Super Bowl will return to New Orleans in 2024, according to reports.

SportsBusiness Journal reporter Daniel Kaplan said this morning that NFL team owners are set to vote on locations for the big game at their annual meeting starting tomorrow.

Arizona will get the 2023 Super Bowl, while New Orleans will land the next year’s championship, according to Kaplan.

Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation president and CEO Jay Cicero said the NFL Super Bowl committee sent an invitation only to New Orleans.

“We are always excited to make the case for New Orleans as a popular and favorite destination city for the Super Bowl,” Cicero said. “We look forward to the opportunity for Mrs. Gayle Benson to deliver that message to the full NFL ownership for consideration.”

New Orleans Saints owner Gail Benson will present a formal proposal to the committee on May 23 in Atlanta.

This is the first year Super Bowl host cities will be chosen under the new system, which does away with the former bid system traditionally used to determine which city will host the Super Bowl.

New Orleans has hosted more Super Bowls than almost any other city, the last one occurring in 2013.

NFL set to award Super bowls in 2023, 2024 to Arizona, NOLA respectively at owners meeting starting tomorrow. new process does away with bid system. Story in @sbjsbd meeting preview story https://t.co/Z89WynuIGA — daniel kaplan (@dkaplanSBJ) May 21, 2018