N.O. Wine and Food Experience is back to enjoy and help culinary students

NEW ORLEANS-- We're only hours away from the palate-satisfying, thirst-quenching bonanza that is the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience.

And while the top NOLA stars of the culinary world work to prepare delectable dishes of every kind imaginable, the beneficiary of NOWFE is the culinary program at Nunez Community College.

Chef Ruth Varisco heads the program, and she told us that they fought to stay alive after Hurricane Katrina, "We were in classrooms. I'd bring pots and pans from my house and cook on an electric burner, but we wouldn't let the program sink."

The Nunez program is set to begin cooking really soon in a brand new state-of-the-art facility. Some students, the beneficiary of scholarships fromt eh New Orleans Wine and Food Experience.

NOWFE's Executive Director Aimee Brown says, "We are just so happy to to be able to support them again and have them be our beneficiary this year."

There are 2 Grand Tastings this year at the Morial Convention Center. Also back are the favorites of the Royal St. Stroll and Vinola!, for wine connoisseurs.

While you enjoy, keep in mind you're helping to train the next generation of New Orleans culinary stars.

Varisco said, "I tell them, 'You're taking your baby steps now, but in 3-5 years, that's gonna be your name in lights,' and for many of them it really is."

Click here for info and tickets to the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience.