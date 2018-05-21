× Kamara: Last year is last year

Saints running back Alvin Kamara attended Monday’s Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament at Bayou Oaks at City Park.

Kamara, the 2017 offensive rookie of the year, said he has turned the page on his rookie season.

Kamara, a third round pick from Tennessee, said he has spoken with fellow running back Mark Ingram, after Ingram was suspended four games by the National Football League for alleged use of an illegal substance.

Kamara was asked if he would like an increased role in the offense in the absence of Ingram.

"I trust Sean (Payton) and our coaches," said Kamara. "However it unfolds, we will just handle it like that."