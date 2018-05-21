Kamara: Last year is last year

Posted 5:49 PM, May 21, 2018, by

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 31: Running back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs 106 yards on a kickoff return for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 31, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara attended Monday’s Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament at Bayou Oaks at City Park.

Kamara, the 2017 offensive rookie of the year, said he has turned the page on his rookie season.

Kamara, a third round pick from Tennessee, said he has spoken with fellow running back Mark Ingram, after Ingram was suspended four games by the National Football League for alleged use of an illegal substance.

Kamara was asked if he would like an increased role in the offense in the absence of Ingram.

"I trust Sean (Payton) and our coaches," said Kamara. "However it unfolds, we will just handle it like that."

 