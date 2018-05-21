Did Beyonce buy a New Orleans church?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Did Beyonce recently buy a New Orleans church? According to TMZ, yes she did!

The entertainment website is reporting that Queen Bey is the new owner of the church on the corner of Seventh & Camp streets in the Garden District neighborhood of New Orleans.

The church is over 100 years old, and hasn't been in operation for many years.

According to the article, the church sold for $850,000.

Beyonce must love the Garden District because she owns a home with Jay-Z blocks away on Harmony Street.

That home also used to be a church.