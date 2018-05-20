So hot outside! What would you do for free ice cream?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The official start of summer isn't for another month, but the temperatures we've been seeing lately are very summer-like.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez helped refresh those who were out and about on this sunny Sunday in the French Quarter.

Some folks spent the day cooling off by heading to a swimming pool, while others went to grab a snoball at their favorite snoball stand. For those who weren't at a pool or eating a snoball, Kenny Lopez thought it would be fun to see what funny things people on Bourbon Street would be willing to do for free ice cream?