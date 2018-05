× LSU great Billy Cannon passes away at 80

BATON ROUGE –¬†Legendary LSU football player and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon has passed away.

LSU Football announced Cannon’s passing in a Twitter post early this morning.

Cannon was 80.

In 2013, Cannon suffered a stroke while at Angola, where he worked as the director of its dental program.

LSU fans remember Cannon as the player who returned a punt against Ole Miss on Halloween night 1959. Cannon also won the Heisman that year.