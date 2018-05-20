Big Boi of Outkast gets crowd moving & grooving at The Joy Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Hip-hop artist, Big Boi of the mega-popular group, Outkast came to New Orleans for a fun show at The Joy Theater on Saturday night.

Big Boi is a Grammy Award-winning musician who just released his third full-length solo album, BOOMIVERSE. The new album features the singles, "Mic Jack" with Adam Levine, "Kill Jill" with Killer Mike & Jeezy, and "In The South" with Gucci Mane and Pimp C.

Sleepy Brown performed with Big Boi at the New Orleans show. The Big Boi tour is called, "Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour-The Third Leg."

As one-half of Outkast, he's received seven Grammy Awards, and sold over 25 million albums.

