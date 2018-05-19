× UNO splits double-header with Northwestern State to close-out regular season

New Orleans — UNO started Saturday with an 8-1 win over Northwestern State, but fell in the second game of the double-header 10-4.

In game one, Privateers’ starter Bryan Warzek got the win, pitching 8 innings of shut-out ball, giving-up just 3 hits and striking-out 7. His solid start paved the way for UNO, whose bats got going early with 4 runs in the first. They added 2 more runs in both the 6th and 7th innings and finished with 10 hits as a team. At the plate, Pearce Howard, Collin Morrill and Jay Robinson all had two hits apiece, while Orynn Veillon led the way with 3 RBI. Northwestern only mustered 4 total hits, with a solo home run from pinch hitter Austin Stegall as their only run of the game.

In the second game of the day, the Demons got after UNO starter Kyle Arjona, who only lasted 3 and a third after giving-up 4 runs. Northwestern took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the 4th, when the Privateers got some offense going. With a pair of runs in the 4th and one more in each of the 5th and 6th, UNO cut the deficit to 6-4. It stayed that way until the 9th, when Northwestern laid-down the final blow with 4 more runs on 6 hits in the top half. UNO couldn't rally in the bottom of the 9th, and ultimately lost 10-4. Robinson and Scott Crabtree led the way at the plate, both with 2 hits.

UNO (26-30, 14-16 SLC) now prepares for this week's Southland Conference Tournament in Sugar Land, Texas. The Privateers are in as the 8- seed and will play top-seeded Sam Houston State in the first round on Wednesday May 23rd at 4:00 p.m. (CT). The top 8 teams in the 13-team conference qualify for the tournament.