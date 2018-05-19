× Sculptural hats and fascinators on show at the royal wedding

It’s all on your head when a royal wedding is going on, as guests compete to wear the most elaborate hat. They didn’t disappoint during Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding celebrations on Satuday.

Friends, family members and celebrity guests turned out in an array of colorful and sculptural hats, fascinators and hatinators, some crafted by the world’s leading milliners.

From prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in an artfully tilted canary yellow brim to US presenter Oprah Winfrey in a traditional cream wide-brimmed hat, there were plenty of interpretations of a look that is synonymous with British summer weddings.

For tastemaker and design expert Stephen Bayley, “A hat is not protection for the head, it’s a demonstration of the soul. Every nuance of style, shape, color betrays the ambitions and status of its wearer. It may be a pretty scene, but it’s also cruelly revealing.”

Fashion commentator, Caryn Franklin, said Amal Clooney was radiant in yellow: “(It’s) a wonderful tonal choice for her complexion.”

Her hat, designed by Stephen Jones, was also adorned with a chic sequin detailed mini-veil.

“Already a seasoned performer in front of the camera, her body language and grace is polished,” Franklin added of Clooney.

Oprah Winfrey wore a 70s inspired wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy — embellished with an extravagant floral arrangement. Dressed in dusty pink and cream — Winfrey takes on all the colors associated with spring-time weddings.

This year, many guests arrived wearing three dimensional sculptural shapes — with the majority going for bold styles where tradition meets contemporary.

That included Lady Kitty Spencer, who arrived at Windsor in a teal green fascinator with a knotted sculptural feature.

Fashion statement or a window into the soul, hats at weddings are always a talking point and this royal occasion proved no different.