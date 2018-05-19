× Man, woman hospitalized after French Quarter shootout

NEW ORLEANS – A man and woman were shot in the French Quarter when gunfire erupted between two groups that had been arguing inside a Bourbon Street bar.

The double shooting occurred in the 800 block of Toulouse Street around 2:15 a.m. on May 19, according to the NOPD.

Two groups of people had been arguing inside a bar, and that argument carried over onto the street.

As the groups parted ways, one person opened fire on the other group, and someone in the second group returned fire.

An unidentified 27-year-old woman and 23-year-old man both sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the NOPD.

No further information on the shooting or the condition of the victims has been released.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.