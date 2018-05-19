Dress like a pirate and come to “Pirate Day at the Bay” in Bay St. Louis!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS- This weekend, we had a pirate invasion at Bay St. Louis! It was Pirate Day at the Bay all weekend where there was a pirate parade that went down Main Street. Spectators got their very own pirate booty at the parade including beads, and chocolate coins. There was even a costume contest for those who were best dressed as a pirate. Some pirates that showed up just wanted the opportunity to dress up as their favorite pirate characters.

"It's nice dressing up like a pirate and being like captain jack, taking care of my crew you know, sipping some suds you know," Pirate Wes says.

Pirate Day also has a kids zone with water slides, and even a staged 'Capture the Mayor' game where the pirates got to capture the mayor of Bay St Louis on a float.