Bayou Boogaloo to open today at 11 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS – The Bayou Boogaloo Music Festival will open at 11 a.m.

The free festival on the banks of Bayou St. John was cancelled on its first day yesterday when a strong afternoon thunderstorm destroyed tents and damaged food and craft booths.

After noting that Mother Nature did its worst, festival organizers appealed to the community to do its best to help the Bayou Boogaloo carry on.

“You can do this simply by coming out, having a good time, eating great food, enjoying our amazing New Orleans music and shopping with our artists and crafts people,” according to a post on the festival’s official Facebook page.

Barring any further weather events, the festival will continue tomorrow.