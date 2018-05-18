× Woman stabs fiancé, slashes his tires, after spotting him with another woman

NEW ORLEANS – An enraged woman rammed her fiancé’s vehicle after spotting him with another woman, slashed his tires, and then stabbed him, according to the NOPD.

Forty-six-year-old Jacquelyn Ward was arrested for aggravated battery on May 17 after attacking her 48-year-old fiancé in the 1100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

After spotting her fiancé with another woman, Ward chased the pair.

When her fiancé stopped his vehicle, Ward slammed into it before getting out and slashing his front tire, according to the NOPD.

Ward then attacked her fiancé, cutting him and slashing him several times with her knife before slashing two more tires on the victim’s vehicle and then driving off.

The NOPD has not released information on the condition of Ward’s fiancé.